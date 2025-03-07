Kelowna Bylaw Services respond to protester accusations amid tent city dispute

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 2:52 p.m.

In response to accusations raised by protesters, Kelowna Bylaw Services issued a statement addressing the claims of destruction and theft of belongings at the city's tent city.

Bylaw Services stated, “claims of destroying and stealing possessions are untrue. When we must remove material, it is always according to our bylaws and policies and is done with compassion and care.”

The city of Kelowna tells Castanet removals are done within the framework of the city’s regulations.

According to Bylaw Services, as some people have been leaving the site voluntarily, available spots have opened up.

“Bylaws has been asking people to move from Zone 1 into the other open spaces,” they explained. “It is untrue that forced evictions are happening. All direction has been in conversation with users of the site.”

In response to the group’s claim that a specific individual was ‘evicted,’ Bylaw clarified that the individual in question had actually received a 48-hour ban.

The ban, they explained, was due to the accumulation of excess material, failure to comply with repeated requests to adhere to site rules—including limiting space usage to 12’x12’ and not building structures—and causing damage to public property. After the 48-hour ban ended, the individual was allowed to continue using the site for temporary shelter.

ORIGINAL: 12:13 p.m.

A group of protesters that call themselves the Unhoused Solidarity Collective Okanagan has returned to Kelowna’s tent city for the fourth consecutive day, continuing their opposition to recent actions by city bylaw officials related to evictions.

The protesters are specifically challenging statements made by Kelowna bylaw officials on March 5th, when officials said that a tent scheduled for removal was “abandoned” and no longer in use.

In response, a group of protesters formed a human chain to block RCMP and bylaw officers from removing the tent.

“We just want things to be a little bit more reasonable. [Bylaw] has become a little bit more aggressive and they are kinda bullying us around a little bit," said Erica Stewart, a member of the protest group and a resident of STEP Place.

"They have been taking a lot of belongings that belong to people. They are taking your way to heat so you don't freeze to death or things that you need to cook food for. We don't go to peoples houses and say you don't need this lamp, you don't need this carpet. So why would it be any different here?" she added.

A small group of protesters gathered at the tent city on Friday morning, holding signs that read “stop the sweeps” and “protect people not property.” The protestors are calling attention to what they view as the unfair treatment of unhoused residents in Kelowna.

In a statement provided to Castanet, the protest group pointed to a recent incident where a resident was reportedly evicted, had their home dismantled, and most of their possessions seized with only a 15-minute warning.

The statement continued: “This sparked outrage among both housed and unhoused citizens.”

This claim has not yet been confirmed by Kelowna Bylaw officials.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna Bylaw for comment and is awaiting a response.