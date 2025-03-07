RCMP arrest suspect in connection to a pair of suspicious fires in February

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP has made an arrest after using CCTV footage while investigating a pair of suspicious fires near the intersection of Springfield Road and Dayton Street which occurred on February 16th, 2025.

The incidents happened between 4:00 and 4:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, when a pair of large structure fires broke out near the intersection of Springfield Road and Dayton Street.

RCMP say the fires occurred within 30 minutes of each other and caused significant damage to two businesses. They were determined to be suspicious.

Investigators have been collecting multiple key pieces of evidence since the flames were doused by the Kelowna Fire Department.

“This incident was met with an excellent response by our frontline members, who took immediate investigational steps that allowed the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) to advance the case,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie, Kelowna RCMP CRU.

Over the course of their investigation, RCMP identified a 40-year-old man, who has now been arrested on other unrelated matters. Police have submitted a report to the BC Prosecution Services for charge assessment.

“A great deal of work went into this investigation, with extensive utilization of CCTV footage throughout the neighbourhood, enabling investigators to link key pieces of evidence. We would like to thank the neighbouring businesses who shared their surveillance video as it was instrumental in the identification of the suspect,” Sgt. Scott Powrie says.

The suspect remains in custody.