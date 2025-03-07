Interior Health had 86 deaths among unhoused population in 2023

Photo: Castanet FILE- There were 86 deaths among the Interior's unhoused population in 2023.

There was an uptick in the number of deaths among people experiencing homelessness, B.C.’s Coroners Service says.

The most recent data indicates that there were 458 unhoused population deaths in 2023, reflecting an increase of 23 per cent, or 85 deaths, from a year prior. The figure is also three times the number of deaths in 2020.

Of the 2023 deaths, 86 were in the Interior Health region. They included 42 in the Okanagan, six in Kootenay Boundary, five in East Kootenay and 33 were in the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap.

“The data speaks to the tragic reality of the struggles many face in our communities throughout B.C.,” Dr. Jatinder Baidwan, chief coroner, said in a press release.

“During the period studied, between 2016 and 2023, the deaths of 1,940 people were reported to the BC Coroners Service, identified as experiencing homelessness.”

The cause of these deaths is being attributed largely to “unregulated drug toxicity,” in a report issued Friday.

Of the 458 deaths, 394 were drug related, 25 were another type of accident, 24 were from natural causes, seven were suicide, six were from undetermined causes and two were classified as homicide.

The Coroner’s service said that mortality rates within the report should be interpreted with caution.

The service does not investigate all deaths of individuals experiencing homelessness and the number of deaths within the report excludes individuals experiencing homelessness that did not meet the legal criteria of the Coroners Act for reporting.

Additionally, the data is preliminary and subject to change as coroners’ investigations conclude.