Keep your distance and clean your yard: wildlife activity increases as it warms up

Photo: Roslyne Buchanan A coyote eats spilled food from a bird feeder.

Central Okanagan residents have been reporting close encounters with coyotes, but they are not the only wildlife getting more active as the weather warms up.

Bears will be coming out of their dens and deer will start having young soon, raising the risk of human-wildlife conflict. Smaller critters like racoons and skunks will also be sniffing about looking for food.

“It’s a good reminder to think about right now what might be in your yard that could be attracting bears (or other wildlife),” says Karly McMullen with WildSafeBC.

There has been a rise in reports of aggressive coyotes in the region in recent weeks. It’s mating season and they tend to be more protective of their dens at this time of year.

McMullen says if you encounter coyotes while out walking and they start to follow you, try to make yourself look as big as possible, maintain eye contact and speak in a low but firm voice.

“Obviously, you don’t want to run away. You don’t want to turn your back on the coyote and if you have any pets or small children with you, make sure you pick them up immediately, “ she advises.

WildSafeBC also recommends that homeowners remove brush or other foliage on their property that coyotes could use to build a den or as cover when hunting.

Mama deer can also become aggressive if people get too close to newborn fawns.

“This is a good time to maintain good distance when you see deer around here, because you never know if there’s a fawn around.

“And if you do see a fawn that’s on their own, don’t approach the fawn because the mother could be nearby, just out of sight,” notes McMullen. She says if you are worried about a fawn, contact the BC Conservation Officer Service.

While putting out birdseed might seem like a good idea, WildSafeBC advises against it because it can attract a lot more than just feathered friends.

“The more deer are interacting with us and our food, the more conflicts that can occur,” says McMullen.

“Minimize the attractants that are going to bring them in, never feeding them, keeping your distance and also keeping pets on leash or indoors.”

As gardening season approaches, WildSafeBC has tips on how to keep critters away from your fruits and veggies. That includes advice on the right kind of fencing, including electric fencing.

McMullen reminds people that tick season is also fast approaching. It’s a good idea to wear long pants and long sleeves when walking, hiking or biking and check yourself, children and pets after returning from the outdoors.