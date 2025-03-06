FortisBC preparing to pay more for power as Trump tariffs loom

Photo: FortisBC

FortisBC is paying close attention to the trade war heating up with our neighbours to the south.

FortisBC purchases a significant amount of its power from Powerex Corp, a wholly owned energy marketing and trading subsidiary of BC Hydro. Powerex has been in operation since 1988 buying and selling wholesale electricity, natural gas and environmental energy products and services in Western North America.

Last year, BC Hydro was forced to import between 20 and 25 per cent of its electricity because of persistent drought in the province.

B.C. Premier David Eby announced Wednesday the province is making contingency plans to reduce reliance on electricity from the U.S. in the wake of President Trump's tariffs.

FortisBC says any potential impact on customers’ rates isn't known yet and would depend on the nature and extent of the tariffs if or when they are imposed.

According to the latest information from FortisBC, they purchased approximately 23 per cent of their energy requirements from Powerex in 2023. The current agreement they have with Powerex has been approved by the British Columbia Utilities Commission and runs through until September 30, 2033.

Documents filed with the B.C. Utilities Commission indicate BC Hydro imported 13,600 gigawatt hours of electricity in the fiscal year 2024, paying almost $1.4 billion. Much of the power was generated by burning fossil fuels and imported from Alberta and the United States.

"One constant here, is that we remain focused on ensuring the delivery of safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers throughout B.C.," says FortisBC spokesperson Nicole Brown.

"That means continuing to monitor this situation closely as it develops and working together with government and other stakeholders in the interest of the families and businesses we serve throughout B.C."

Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix said recently that any effects on electricity prices would be subject to a transparent regulatory process so the effects won't be felt immediately, but a 25 percent increase would be significant.

"With energy costs such an important consideration in household budgets, we’d like to remind our customers we’re here to support them and encourage them to reach out if they have any questions about their bills," Brown says.

FortisBC provides electricity to B.C. from Princeton to Creston and north to Kelowna.