Kelowna urban centres have shortcoming, says city report

There are some deficiencies within Kelowna’s five urban centres that need to be addressed, according to a new city trends report.

The thriving urban centres report to be delivered to council Monday is designed to provide a new and more resource-efficient approach to neighbourhood planning for the city’s five urban centres; downtown, Rutland, Pandosy, Capri-Landmark and Midtown.

“For urban centres to thrive as they grow, they must provide a high quality of life for residents and be vibrant destinations for visitors and workers,” the staff report for council states.

The report provides a “snapshot in time” of each of the five urban centres with a focus on the people, housing, daily needs, transportation and climate and environment.

“The report also looks at current trends in growth and highlights potential future influences.”

The trends report suggests the urban areas are positioned for continued growth and offer significant hubs for employment.

Figures show nearly 47 per cent of residential building permits issued between 2021 and 2024 were within the urban centres which is consistent with the 2040 Official Community Plan. That trend is expected to continue in the coming decades.

It also found over 40 per cent of all daytime workers are employed within the five centres. Downtown employs the most, while Rutland employs the fewest ,indicating a future need to find a balance between residents and jobs.

However, the report also finds there are gaps in access to daily services and needs. It states a lack of consistent access to daily necessities such as employment, schools, daycare, groceries, recreation and social and cultural necessities.

Midtown and downtown do not have easy access to schools while Capri-Landmark only has one full-service grocery store.

There is also a need for more trees and green space within the urban areas.

The report says these areas, characterized by “extensive pavement and developed surfaces, are more susceptible to urban heat effects.”

However, these areas have lower tree canopy coverage while some lack parks and green spaces.

The report also suggests the median household income in urban centres is about 23 per cent lower than the citywide median.

“While key findings highlight the trends of all urban centres, diving deeper into the trends report reveals urban centres are not all the same.

“There are substantial differences in how each contributes to providing a high quality of life for residents, workers and visitors.”

Staff expect to bring back two additional reports in the coming weeks highlighting the uniqueness of each urban centre.

The focus is now being shifted to creation of an urban centres dashboard, engagement, a future directions report and urban centre action plans.