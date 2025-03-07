Kelowna woman likely avoid further jail time for stabbing woman in neck

Photo: File photo

A Kelowna woman who stabbed another woman in the neck in a Grand Forks park will likely not spend any more time behind bars, after spending 33 weeks in jail before she was released on bail.

Raven Chan, 27, pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon last May for the daytime stabbing on Jan. 14, 2023.

During her sentencing hearing in Kelowna court Thursday morning, the court heard how Chan had been struggling with homelessness in Kelowna at the time and had recently moved from the city's Tent City when the temperatures got too cold. She had moved to Grand Forks to stay with her biological mother, but after a falling out with her, Chan was again without stable housing.

Both Crown prosecutor William Westcott and defence counsel Monique Patterson spoke about the mental health challenges Chan faces and her traumatic upbringing through the foster system.

But Patterson said since Chan's release on bail in September 2023, Chan's mental health has “stabilized” and she's supported by a support worker through Community Living BC who ensures she takes her required medication.

Upset over rumours

Prior to the stabbing, Westcott said there had been rumours circulating within the Grand Forks community that Chan had pushed a child to the ground near a river, something Chan had denied. But when she approached a group of people in the park on Jan. 14, one of the women told Chan “We don’t want to hang out with you” and referenced the rumour while recording Chan on her cell phone.

“Ms. Chan was quite upset by that allegation, Ms. Chan struck the phone from [the victim's] hand and then stabbed her in the neck, just below the jaw line,” Westcott said.

The victim was taken to hospital where she received stitches, but that was the extent of her injuries. Westcott noted “the results could have been significantly more tragic.”

Chan fled the scene and was later invited into the nearby home of a local firefighter, who gave her a blanket to warm up and called police.

“In speaking with police ... she was tearful and remorseful over her conduct and referred to being very upset about these rumours that were going around town about her,” Westcott said.

She remained behind bars until the following September when she was released on bail, and she's remained out of custody since then without breaching her bail conditions.

Poor impulse control

While Chan has no prior criminal record, Westcott noted her long-standing difficulties in controlling her impulses and behaviour, as a result of her diagnosed schizophrenia, autism and intellectual disability.

“There is sufficient information to conclude that she poses a relatively high risk of violent behaviour in the future,” Westcott told the judge, reading from a doctor's report. “Her impulsive aggression is most likely to occur when Ms. Chan is unable to tolerate the emotions she experiences and she's unable to identify and choose an alternative course of action.

“Ms. Chan does not appear to have been violent towards strangers in the past but this does not rule out the possibility of her acting out aggressively towards strangers.”

Westcott added that while the January 2023 incident is the first time Chan has been charged criminally, she has a “long history of impulsive violent behaviour,” according to her pre-sentence doctors' report.

Westcott is seeking a sentence of time served with an additional two years of probation, which would would mean Chan serves no additional time time behind bars.

'Ill-equipped to survive incarceration'

Patterson said her client did not do well while behind bars prior to her release on bail, having a “significant emotive response to the custody setting and becoming extremely emotionally disregulated.”

While in custody at a forensic hospital for psychiatric treatment, she tried to scale a fence and fell from a height of 15 feet, breaking her foot.

“Ms. Chan is ill-equipped to survive incarceration,” Patterson added.

In contrast, Patterson said with the right supports and medication, Chan has been able to live semi-independently over the past year and a half.

“Ms. Chan should be provided a sentence which will keep her connected to her supports and will allow her to continue to have positive influences in her life,” Patterson said. “A successful term with rehabilitation of Ms. Chan will better protect the public's interest in the long term.”

Patterson is seeking a suspended sentence, which would see Chan continue serve her sentence out of jail under the same bail conditions for a further 18 months.

Justice Judith Hoffman opted not to deliver a sentence Thursday, and instead reserved her judgment to a date in May.