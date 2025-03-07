Lake Country mayor looking forward to police decentralization, new police building

Photo: Google Maps Lake Country has land earmarked for its new police station.

Policing in the Okanagan’s biggest region is decentralizing and that means Kelowna, Lake Country and West Kelowna will each have to consider plans for their own RCMP detachments.

Priority will go to the hiring of three top cops who will be responsible to the municipalities they serve and other shifts will continue to make themselves known as time goes on.

Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland is looking forward to what the change will bring.

“It'll be great for us, because we'll be running our own show,” Ireland said. “Hiring will come through our guys instead of Kelowna, so it's really good for our community because we will have a lot more say about what happens here.”

Lake Country problems that require police, he said, simply aren’t the same as Kelowna or West Kelowna’s. One notable difference is the issue that stems from having a highway bisecting the community. Speed, he explained, is a bigger problem than urban crime.

The number of officers allocated to the community may also change.

“We had a huge tax increase a few years ago and that was all about policing,” Ireland said, explaining that it was, in large part, to address a shortage of officers in the area.

“The last police chief in Kelowna (Supt. Kara Triance) worked really closely with us to improve policing in Lake Country. So we've seen lots of improvements over the years, but this is just one more step to getting us to a better place.”

Ireland said Kelowna will now contract out some services currently established there and Lake Country will pay, “where that makes sense.” Jail cells, for example, will remain in Kelowna. As will some of the administrative services. One cost saving will come from no longer having to move around files from one detachment to another.

Perhaps the biggest change in Lake Country, however, will be the construction of a building large enough to accommodate a growing police force. It’s something Ireland said they’ve had years to get ready for and the recently purchased BC Tree Fruit cold storage building is key to that aim.

"We’ve acquired the land to build the police station but in terms of the actual building, we need a new police facility," Ireland said.

The $9.1 million 8.43 acre cold storage property has enough space for the new police building in addition to future recreational building spaces, Ireland said, explaining that plans for that are in their early stages and will still be brought to the community before being finalized.

"We're not seeing a huge tax increase at the beginning of it, for sure,” he said.

“There’s not going to be any taxation burden in buying the land for a new police facility. We were able to use the Building Community fund to buy that property.”

Changes in West Kelowna remain to be seen.

“We will continue to report out to the public, in the months and years ahead, as we confirm the service enhancements and associated staffing and officers that are needed to support the new command structure,” West Kelowna staff said in an emailed statement.

Darren Caul, the City of Kelowna’s Community Safety Director, explained last week that the realignment was underway.

“We've been working for a considerable time with the RCMP and our regional partners to review that model of policing, because the scope of responsibility and the size of this region is so significant,” Caul said, adding that Kelowna became the largest RCMP centre in Canada following Surrey’s shift from the RCMP to Surrey Police Services.

To address that issue, Caul said area municipalities have been working “in lockstep with the Public Safety and Solicitor General's office” to get the realignment sorted out and that process is nearing completion.

That’s when the process of hiring dedicated detachment commanders for each Central Okanagan city will get underway. Those commanders will report to the Southeast District Commander.

“It enables each city to have a stronger voice and connection with their local detachment commander, and it sets up the RCMP, in each of the cities, for a stronger role in selecting their police chief and to setting their priorities, goals and objectives."

Caul said he couldn’t say whether the change would affect the number of police available in each region, though he didn’t anticipate much change in that regard.

“Where we will see more changes is on the municipal employee side, because currently, the majority of administration that occurs to support the RCMP occurs through City of Kelowna staff based in Kelowna,” he said.