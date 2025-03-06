Okanagan Basin Water Board renews opposition to aquatic herbicides, pesticides

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has renewed its opposition to aquatic herbicides and pesticides in Okanagan lakes.

The long-standing opposition has been renewed after recent federal and provincial approvals of chemicals, including the aquatic herbicide “ProcellaCOR FX” and an aquatic pesticide formulation of potash.

“From the earliest days of the OBWB in the 1970s, there were concerns about the use of herbicides and pesticides in the lake," said OBWB executive director Anna Warwick Sears.

“It’s not acceptable to apply these chemicals in Okanagan Lakes. These lakes are our drinking water sources, and their environmental, social and cultural value is priceless.”

Chemical use in Okanagan lakes has not been permitted since the 1970s after provincial agencies attempted to use aquatic herbicides to treat invasive Eurasian watermilfoil.

The move was stopped after strong public opposition, but the chemicals are still permitted for use in the U.S. portion of Osoyoos Lake.

The OBWB warns that without regulatory protections, Okanagan waters remain at risk.

"We cannot wait. Without immediate, stringent regulatory protections, the health of Okanagan waters, and our drinking water, remains critically endangered," said OBWB board chair Blair Ireland.

"Our communities strongly oppose the use of chemical pesticides and aquatic herbicides in our lakes, streams, and reservoirs. The Okanagan Basin Water Board stands firmly against the application of these and any other chemicals in Okanagan waters," he added.