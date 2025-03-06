Golf season begins in the Central Okanagan

Photo: Cindy White A golfer lines up a putt at Michaelbrook Golf Club in August 2024. Michaelbrook opens for the 2025 season on Friday, March 7.

The driving ranges were busy last weekend and with warm weather sticking around, several Central Okanagan golf courses are set to open for the 2025 season.

Kelowna Springs is one of the first to welcome golfers to its fairways in Kelowna. It opened today with its new 9-hole configuration. A few tee times were still available today as of 12:15 p.m.

Opening day for Michaelbrook Golf is tomorrow. The course was recently bought by the City of Kelowna. While the plan is to eventually convert the land into playing fields, it will remain a golf course for the foreseeable future.

Here are opening dates for some of the courses in the region:

Thursday, March 6

Kelowna Springs (480 Penno Rd.)

Friday, March 7

Saturday, March 8

Two Eagles (3509 Carrington Rd.)

Shannon Lake (2649 Shannon Lake Rd.)



Friday, March 14

Monday, March 17

Sunset Ranch (5101 Upper Booth Rd.)

Tuesday, March 18

The Okanagan Golf Club *driving range only



Friday, March 21

The Harvest Golf Club (2725 KLO Rd)



Friday, March 28

The Okanagan Golf Club - Bear and Quail courses



Other *tentative dates according to Golf Kelowna:

Black Mountain - March 20

Gallagher’s Canyon - March 28

Tower Ranch - April 4

These opening dates are similar to 2024, when Kelowna Springs and Shadow Ridge were the first out of the gate, closely followed by Two Eagles.