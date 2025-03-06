Golf season begins in the Central Okanagan

The driving ranges were busy last weekend and with warm weather sticking around, several Central Okanagan golf courses are set to open for the 2025 season.
Kelowna Springs is one of the first to welcome golfers to its fairways in Kelowna. It opened today with its new 9-hole configuration. A few tee times were still available today as of 12:15 p.m.
Opening day for Michaelbrook Golf is tomorrow. The course was recently bought by the City of Kelowna. While the plan is to eventually convert the land into playing fields, it will remain a golf course for the foreseeable future.
Here are opening dates for some of the courses in the region:
Thursday, March 6
- Kelowna Springs (480 Penno Rd.)
Friday, March 7
- Michaelbrook Golf (1085 Lexington Dr.)
- Shadow Ridge (3770 Bulman Rd.)
Saturday, March 8
- Two Eagles (3509 Carrington Rd.)
- Shannon Lake (2649 Shannon Lake Rd.)
Friday, March 14
- Mission Creek Golf Club (1959 KLO Rd.)
- Pinnacle Course at Gallagher’s Canyon (4320 Gallagher’s Dr.)
Monday, March 17
- Sunset Ranch (5101 Upper Booth Rd.)
Tuesday, March 18
- The Okanagan Golf Club *driving range only
Friday, March 21
- The Harvest Golf Club (2725 KLO Rd)
Friday, March 28
- The Okanagan Golf Club - Bear and Quail courses
Other *tentative dates according to Golf Kelowna:
- Black Mountain - March 20
- Gallagher’s Canyon - March 28
- Tower Ranch - April 4
These opening dates are similar to 2024, when Kelowna Springs and Shadow Ridge were the first out of the gate, closely followed by Two Eagles.