Kelowna  

Golf season begins in the Central Okanagan

Golf season is here

The driving ranges were busy last weekend and with warm weather sticking around, several Central Okanagan golf courses are set to open for the 2025 season.

Kelowna Springs is one of the first to welcome golfers to its fairways in Kelowna. It opened today with its new 9-hole configuration. A few tee times were still available today as of 12:15 p.m.

Opening day for Michaelbrook Golf is tomorrow. The course was recently bought by the City of Kelowna. While the plan is to eventually convert the land into playing fields, it will remain a golf course for the foreseeable future.

Here are opening dates for some of the courses in the region:

Thursday, March 6

Friday, March 7

Saturday, March 8


Friday, March 14

Monday, March 17

Tuesday, March 18


Friday, March 21


Friday, March 28

  • The Okanagan Golf Club - Bear and Quail courses


Other *tentative dates according to Golf Kelowna:

  • Black Mountain - March 20
  • Gallagher’s Canyon - March 28
  • Tower Ranch - April 4

These opening dates are similar to 2024, when Kelowna Springs and Shadow Ridge were the first out of the gate, closely followed by Two Eagles.

