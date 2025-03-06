Lake Country resident producing in-house fun at Montana's Brier

Photo: Wayne Moore Local resident Rodd McCormick is helping produce the Montana's Brier in Kelowna.

If you happen to make it onto the big screen at the Montana’s Brier at Prospera Place this week, you have Rodd McCormick to thank.

The Lake Country resident is the man in charge of producing all of the in-house entertainment for all 10 days of the Brier.

McCormick is a freelance producer who has been working with Curling Canada for the past seven years at their Season of Champions events along with other events around the world.

But, this is the first time he has produced entertainment for a hometown audience.

“It is a bit odd because you have your home life commitments as well and you are not sequestered like you are normally,” McCormick told Castanet after kicking off a draw earlier in the week.

“But, it’s nice. I woke up to an amazing view this morning in Lake Country and felt privileged to do that.”

McCormick says most of his work is prep work, creating the graphics and assets fans see on both the big screen and the sideboards.

Some of that includes sponsor fulfillment but after that, “it’s just fun stuff we create for the ambiance, the entertainment value for our spectators.”

McCormick uses the word fun a lot when talking about his craft, all the overlays such as the kiss cams, dance cams or hug cams, then all of the impromptu crowd interactions.

“The one I really like for curling is you will always find somebody knitting, so we will put them up on camera and then I put a message, ‘can you make me a sweater,’ just to have fun and engage.”

Then there are the ladies who show up for every Team Canada game wearing pink t-shirts that spell out GUSHUE.

“Do not come to a curling event with letters on your shirt because I will find you and find something else for you to spell.

“When they have Gushue and I ask them to spell hugs, and they have to get up and reposition their lettering, it’s fun for them and fun for the crowd.

“When it’s packed and they can’t move it’s even more fun to watch them sort it out.”

McCormick says championship weekend is when he really gets a chance to play.

There will be 90 second breaks after every end and a five minute break after the fifth.

With only one sheet in play, it’s go time for McCormick and his team.

“A lot of sponsor fulfillment, prize giveaways, activations and because we can play music then it’s a lot more active and a lot more involved.

“Expect a lot of fan engagement, some good prize giveaways and a lot more entertainment on finals weekend.”

After this week, McCormick is off to the world men’s in Moose Jaw, some work with Dive Canada and Artistic Swim Canada then to Abu Dhabi for an AI/F1 race series event.