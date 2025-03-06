'Commitment to violence': Kelowna killer to stay in prison

Photo: Castanet Ryan Quigley, 45, will remain in prison for the duration of his sentence.

A Kelowna man who fatally stabbed his ex-fiance after she tried to extricate herself from their toxic relationship will remain in prison for the duration of his sentence.

That means Ryan Quigley, 45, will spend roughly one more year in prison, having been denied pre-release from custody at a recent Parole Board of Canada hearing where he was found to have an apparent "commitment to violence."

Quigley, the board found, is "likely, if released, to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person" before the completion of his sentence of nine years and five months. He started serving that sentence in 2016 when he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter death of his ex fiancee.

It was February 2014 when Aimee Parkes tried to break up with Quigley. A month later, on what was supposed to be his last day in the home they shared, he ambushed her and repeatedly stabbed her in the head, neck, torso, and back, according to the parole board.

He then left her to bleed to death in her home, and he spent the following two days living in her vehicle, selling her possessions, and consuming drugs, the parole board wrote in its recent decision.

Quigley, who suffers from substance misuse and mental health issues, claimed that Parkes "made disparaging and racist comments" toward him. Quigley is Indigenous.

It was Quigley's first criminal offence and at times since he was incarcerated it seemed like rehabilitation was a possibility. So much so, that in 2023 he had a crack at early release — standard practice at the two-thirds mark of a sentence— though that was rescinded due to a wild outburst when he tried to kill another.

Not a lot of improvement has been measured since then.

There have been several incidents where he "demonstrated difficulty controlling (his) thinking, emotions, and violent impulses to the point of endangering others," the parole board wrote."

These incidents include a moment where he held a knife to his own throat, and the November 2023 incident that caused him to lose probation, when held a man's head underwater at the beach and then later armed himself with knives. During that incident he was with a woman who he has since married.

Most recently, in January 2025, Quigley tried to stab another inmate in the neck — not putting into good use recently completed program aimed at lessening his risk to others.

The prison attack did not result in serious bodily injury, the parole board said, noting that it had "less to do with (his) intent, and more to do with the immediate security response and the deployment of a chemical irritant to gain control of (him) and stop (his) attack."

The board took note of the fact that Quigley yet again turned to a sharp-edged weapon and over-reacted to minimal provocation.

"In effect, it appears that (Quigley is) once again having problems managing (his) violent impulses, the level of provocation required to elicit violence has declined to levels consistent with (his) index offence, and (his) level of commitment to violence has increased beyond what was evident in the beach incident," the board said in the report.

"In short, (his) behaviour suggests an increasing risk for the commission of violence that could reasonably result in serious harm or even death."

The board said it ultimately doesn't think there are any measures outside of prison that will lessen his risk to the community enough.

Quigley was on trial for the murder of Parkes when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The court heard she tried to break up with him for what she told friends was the “atomic-bomb” like threat he continually presented to her.

Within a day of plans to change the locks to the home she’d been paying the bills for, she was found dead, having suffered 26 stab wounds to her face, torso and arms, the court heard.

He had stopped using medication aimed at stabilizing his mental health and was abusing crack at the time, the court heard.