Kelowna's overall crime rate dropped for a second-straight year

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

After wearing the crown as the crime capital of Canada just two years ago, the RCMP says crime in the city has seen an incremental decrease.

The latest figures prepared for Monday’s city council meeting suggests the city’s overall crime rate dropped by two per cent in 2024 compared with figures from the previous year.

It has dropped 17 per cent since the high-water mark of 2022.

That works out to 5,718 criminal code incidents per 100,000 people last year compared with 5,823 in 2023 and 6,890 in 2022.

Business break and enter and bike theft saw the largest drop, falling 19 and 16 per cent respectively while assault with weapons fell 13 per cent and sex offences dropped 10 per cent.

On the flip side, robbery increased by 15 per cent and common assault was up six per cent.

“While reported crime generally decreased in 2024, arson increased by 54 per cent compared to 2023, largely due to reporting procedures and lack of information to rule out arson,” the report says.

“We continue to work closely with the Kelowna Fire Department and the Community Safety Services Branch to investigate these cases and promote community education on fire safety.”

The report suggests average response times for Priority 1 and 2 calls decreased from the previous year while the percentage of complainants receiving a callback from an investigating officer improved from 51 per cent in 2022 and 70 per cent in 2023 to 76 per cent last year.

“The metrics and data in this report are continuously monitored and utilized to inform evidence-based policing strategies and responses to crime and public safety in Kelowna,” the report concludes.

“The Officer in Charge is committed to driving transformative changes with a focus on sustainable workloads, appropriate staffing levels and overall wellness of all police professionals.

“By prioritizing the well-being of our people and leveraging intelligence and data-led targeted enforcement, we remain dedicated to policing for greater impact in our community.”