Restaurants in Kelowna making menu adjustments after eruption of trade war

Madison Reeve

Restaurants in Kelowna are making adjustments to their menus after a trade war sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump have impacted the availability and cost of certain ingredients.

B.C.'s response to the tariffs means the province is no longer importing alcohol from Republican-controlled states, impacting all bourbon and other big brands like Bacardi and Tito's Vodka.

In response, Kelowna businesses are altering their offerings, with some turning to locally sourced alternatives.

Kaidi Richardson, owner of Micro Bar + Bites on Water Street, says that her business is in the process of developing a new cocktail menu to adapt to these changes.

"We are already in the works of our new cocktail list, which is coming out in the spring, but we are going to have to trade out a lot of different spirits that are not available now," she said. "It's giving us the ability to be a little more creative, but it will definitely make a difference for sure."

Businesses are struggling with the uncertainty caused by the tariffs. Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association, said these changes cause disruptions to operations.

"Having a product that you are offering your guests and then suddenly the government goes, 'sorry, but it is going to be taken off the shelf.' That causes disruption in your own operations," Tostenson said. "It is going to obviously require some alterations, some education from the staff to make those changes."

Richardson echoed that uncertainty.

"We are not even feeling the full effects of it yet, other than liquor specifically, so I'm sure there are more changes to come that we don't even really know about yet," she said.

Meanwhile, the breakfast and brunch chain OEB has decided to focus on using Canadian-sourced ingredients to minimize the impact.

"We support local for most of our items, so we are one of the lucky ones in Kelowna. We are going to make a switch for coffee as well; we are going over to a Canadian brand," said general manager Gillian Taylor. "There will be a few changes we are implementing, but it's all for the better, I think."