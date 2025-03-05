The new Parkinson Rec Centre will be more than three times the size of the current facility

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has unveiled details of what the new Parkinson Recreation Centre will include once complete.

The new $242 million rec centre will contain five times more athletic space, two-and-a-half times more aquatic space, and include three times the programs as the current rec centre.

It will include a 10-lane, 25 metre pool, leisure pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna, cold plunge, three full sized gymnasiums, fitness centre, fitness studios, running/walking track, multi-purpose rooms, food service, an express library and childcare space.

Overall it will be more than three times the size of the current PRC.

The surrounding 19.4 hectare park will feature six sports fields, 24 pickleball courts, connections to the Apple Bowl and Mill Creek and access to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Details of the centre were formed through an integrated project delivery team consisting of 10 partner organizations.

A staff report prepared by partnership and investments director Derek Edstrom says the team spent nine months refining plans which will resulted in “comprehensive plans for a state-of-the-art facility that meets Kelowna’s needs and reflects the Okanagan region.”

A form and character development permit application has also been submitted.

The L-shaped, two-storey building is expected to feature an expansive timber roof which will unite the facility with an extensive canopy to the west entry, supported by 13 columns, reflective of the seasons of the Sylix 13-moon lunar calendar.

It’s expected the development permit will come before council in April followed closely by building permits.

A formal groundbreaking is anticipated in the spring.

The new PRC is scheduled to open in 2027 with demolition of the existing facility the following year.

Plans indicate a sports field and 24 pickleball courts will be built on the site of the current PRC.

City council will be presented with the plans Monday.