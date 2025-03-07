Spring street sweeping begins in Kelowna, major cleanup slated to start March 16

Cindy White

You might have noticed them out on a street or sidewalk near you. The City of Kelowna has started rolling out sweepers now that the weather has warmed up.

The major spring cleanup campaign is slated to begin March 16.

“We always kick off sweeping arterial roads and the roadside bike paths,” said Andrew Schwerdtfeger, roadways operations manager with the City of Kelowna.

“That’s the focus for the first two weeks and then after that, we’ll filter out into our full spring sweep program, where we’re going 20 hours a day, seven days a week until we do every neighbourhood in the city.”

He says the sweeping schedule will be posted on the city website next week. Residents are asked to make it easy for crews to do their work.

“As soon as you see the signs, get your vehicles off the road,” says Schwerdtfeger. “We’ll put the signage up about 24 hours before we get into those areas.

“Usually, it stays in place for about 24 to 48 hours in total, as long as we don’t get a bunch of rain. That always slows us down. We can’t sweep the roads if it just turns into a muddy mess because it’s been raining so much,” he adds.

Along with city streets, sidewalks and bike paths, crews will be cleaning Highway 97 and Highway 33 within Kelowna city limits. Schwerdtfeger says that is done overnight, but can only proceed if temperatures are above freezing.

If all goes well, he hopes to wrap up the spring sweep before the Victoria Day long weekend. Schwerdtfeger says it typically takes six to eight weeks.

“The big question mark is how much rain are we going to get? That always slows us down,” he notes.

Watch for a new sweeper making the rounds. It replaces an ageing member of the fleet.

The budget for the cleanup is just over $1 million but the final spend could come below that because the dry winter left less sand and gravel on the streets.