Protesters form human chain to block RCMP, bylaw at Kelowna's tent city

Madison Reeve

A group of roughly a dozen protesters formed a human chain Wednesday morning at Tent City in Kelowna, singing and blocking Kelowna RCMP and bylaw officers from removing a tent.

The group, who are known by bylaw officers, has not disclosed whether they are affiliated with any specific organization. They declined to speak to Castanet for comment.

Standing together and holding hands, the protesters sang:

“We’ve got power, more than we know. This is our garden, ours to sow. Seeds of freedom, strong they will grow.”

Nick Bonnett, Kelowna bylaw services manager, told Castanet that his team arrived at Tent City on Wednesday morning with plans to remove a tent that was no longer in use. However, they were forced to hold off due to the protest.

Bonnett says his team and RCMP arrived to clear the tent at 9 a.m.

"We are here to clean up an abandoned space in which an individual has openly stated they have abandoned their location and that they no longer need the things that are there," Bonnett explained.

A resident of Tent City, Adam Hillner, disputed this claim. He told Castanet he does not believe the tent is truly abandoned.

"Bylaw is here to remove somebody's tent. They say they spoke to that person, but I’ve known the person for 15 years, and he didn’t say anything to me. He was here yesterday," Hillner said.

Bonnett confirmed that officials would continue to monitor the situation and reassess their approach as more information becomes available.

"It’s ongoing at the moment. We will assess and make our decisions as more information becomes available," he said.