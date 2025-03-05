New listings in Thompson-Okanagan register rare drop in February

Photo: The Canadian Press

Fewer homeowners in the B.C. Interior put their dwellings on the market in February, potentially because of the economic uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs.

Association of Interior Realtors released its February data on Wednesday, and it showed a drop in new listings compared to January. There is usually a significant bump in new listings from January to February.

There were 1,802 new listings in the Thompson-Okanagan in January, but that number dropped to 1,775 in February. Last year new listings went from 1,209 in January to 1,803 in February.

“Overall, it was a relatively steady month for real estate transactions, despite a slight decline in new listings,” AIR president Kaytee Sharun said in a press release. “Typically we see a seasonal uptick in momentum leading into the spring market.

“However, external factors, such as economic uncertainty and the potential impact of tariffs, may be among the influences causing a slight easing off the accelerator in real estate activity.”

Despite the decrease in new listings, the number of active listings in the Thompson-Okanagan increased by 430 from January to February.

Benchmark prices were up from January to February for the most part. The Central Okanagan single-family benchmark increased for the fourth straight month, registering at $1.04 million, while the North Okanagan single-family mark jumped to $774,200 and the townhouse prices edged higher to $541,700. Townhouse and condo-apartment benchmarks were both up in the South Okanagan.

The benchmark prices in all three housing categories—single-family, townhouse and condominium-apartment—increased in the Kamloops region.