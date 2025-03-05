Gracie Field beats out competition, wins Kelowna's Top Talent

Photo: Contributed

Gracie Field is officially Kelowna’s Top Talent.

After a month of performances, on Feb. 28 she finally claimed her prize in front of a full house at Revelry Food + Music Hub.

Field, 20, charmed the audience with an original song and won the most votes towards her big win.

Not only is she Kelowna’s Top Talent, she also took home $1,000 from the competition. Field plans to use the prize money to finally record some of her own music.

The whole event featured a variety of Kelowna talent, including dancers, singers, poets, comedians, and musicians. Over 800 attendees were attracted to the live shows, with nearly 2,000 online votes.

“This entire competition has been an incredible showcase of Kelowna’s creativity,” said organizer Tyler Marr. “The energy at the finale was electric, and every performer brought something unique to the stage. It’s been an honour to watch these talented artists shine!”

Young rocker Benny Shredz and vocalist Lyla Donn also made it to the Top 3. The Story Tailor and Jese Lawrence landed in the Top 5.

The judging panel was also noteworthy, featuring musician Windmills, electronic music producer UrGirlMeems, hoop and fire artist Gypsum Rose, and local radio personality Karly Fiddes from 99.9 Virgin Radio.