Police leave Glenmore neighbourhood, road re-opened

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Police outside of a home on Clifton Road Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m.

RCMP say their police were executing a search warrant at a Clifton Road home Wednesday morning.

A media spokesperson said with the assistance of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, RCMP temporarily closed a small section of Clifton Road in the 600 block to execute a search warrant.

Clifton Road was reopened just before noon.

UPDATE: 11:59 a.m.

Police are re-opening Clifton Road and starting to depart from the area.

According to a reporter on site, some ERT members are remaining in the Clifton Road home that was the centre of police activity while others leave.

No reason for their presence has been offered yet by RCMP.

ORIGINAL: 11:40 a.m.

Police have descended on a Kelowna neighbourhood in large numbers, closing down a portion of a road.

Kelowna RCMP officers have yet to respond to questions about what caused them to bring in the Emergency Response Team, police dogs and multiple officers, but they're seemingly focused on one home in 600 block of Clifton Road.

Clifton Road is closed just past the High Road turnoff, and at Boynton in the north end.

A Castanet reporter is on scene. More to come.