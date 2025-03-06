Trial concludes for man charged with trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, meth

Photo: File photo

A local man accused of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine opted not to take the stand at his own trial to try and explain why the large amount of drugs found in the Mercedes SUV he'd been sleeping in were not his.

Nick Dubois' trial wrapped up in Kelowna court last Thursday after starting earlier in the week.

He's facing charges of possessing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, after he was found by police sleeping in a Mercedes SUV in Lake Country on April 11, 2022.

Officers found a bag in the backseat of the vehicle that contained 153.1 grams of fentanyl, 108.4 grams of cocaine and 48.1 grams of methamphetamine. The bag also contained an additional 16 grams of “high-potency” fentanyl, at 69 per cent and 76 per cent purity.

For context, a BC Centre on Substance Use study from 2021 found the average concentration of fentanyl in street samples to be between 10 and 13 per cent.

Police also found a baseball bat, an extendable baton and a “tactical knife” in the vehicle.

Defence counsel Nicholas Acker argued that despite Dubois being the only one in the vehicle at the time, Justice Judith Hoffman should have reasonable doubt that the drugs actually belonged to him. Acker argued the vehicle was not registered to Dubois and he had told police that he was sleeping while he waited for his girlfriend to return.

But Crown prosecutor Raman Kandola said one of the containers in the bag that contained drugs was labelled with the name “Hollywood.” An RCMP officer involved in Dubois' arrest testified that Dubois went by the alias “Hollywood” based on her prior dealings with him, and another officer said the nickname was registered in Dubois' police database.

Acker, meanwhile, told Justice Judith Hoffman the nickname evidence should be “taken with a grain of salt,” and the officers' evidence should be considered hearsay.

For personal use?

Acker also argued that the amount of drugs found didn't necessarily mean they would be used for trafficking, as they could be used for personal use. But RCMP officer Const. Dan Minkley provided expert testimony during trial that the amount of drugs found would not be “remotely close” to amounts generally held for personal use.

“It does not occur, that users of drugs buy in these bulk quantities from a drug supplier,” Const. Minkley said.

“None of these three substances, in the weights they were located, would be an amount that, in my experience, is even remotely close to possession for personal use levels.”

Acker claimed that Const. Minkley was “combative” during cross examination and argued that Justice Hoffman should “place little to no weight” on his testimony, despite Const. Minkley having been certified as an expert in the trial based on his experience dealing with the drug trade in the Okanagan.

“It is my view he was attempting to resist cross examination, he's attempting to bolster the evidence of other officers and he's actively attempting to assist Crown in securing a conviction,” Acker said.

“I am suggesting that you ought to seriously consider the weight placed on Const. Minkley's evidence.”

Kandola said a digital scale and small unused baggies were found along with the drugs, which she said suggests the drugs would be packaged and sold in smaller amounts.

Kandola also noted the high-potency fentanyl would likely be fatal if it had been used as it was found. She said that fentanyl would have to be cut, or “stepped on,” before it was used – something that would likely be done by a dealer before selling to a user.

“It would need to be 'stepped on' in order to be usable,” Kandola said. “It's implausible that an end user would have the means to step on that potency of fentanyl, but rather a more reasonable inference is that a trafficker would be in possession of high-potency fentanyl to step on, and thus mean a greater quantity in order to turn a profit.”

After the Crown wrapped up its case on Thursday, Dubois opted not to testify at the trial, and the defence presented no evidence of its own.

Justice Hoffman reserved her judgment to a later date, which is expected to take place in May. Dubois remains out of custody on bail while he awaits Justice Hoffman's decision.

Dubois has a lengthy criminal history, dating way back to 1998, when he was charged possession for the purpose of trafficking in Westbank. He was also convicted of possessing cocaine in Kelowna in 2001, and the details of the circumstances of his arrest can be found here.