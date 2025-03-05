North End utility improvements will cause road closures beginning next week

Photo: City of Kelowna A map of the Royal View North End Sanitary Catchment Realignment project area.

The City of Kelowna is advising of intermittent road and lane closures in the North End starting this month.

Two utility improvement projects are getting underway to enhance the underground infrastructure.

The North End Sanitary Catchment Realignment will replace the sanitary sewer network in the Ethel Street, Bay Avenue and Walrod Street neighbourhoods. The Royal View Transmission Main project will see a new water transmission main installed to supply additional drinking water from the Knox Mountain Reservoirs as the city’s central core grows.

Beginning the week of March 10, work will get underway on Ethel Street between Weddell Place and Trench Place as well as just north of the Knox Mountain Park entrance before moving further east along Broadway Avenue and Trench Place.

Knox Mountain Park will remain open during the Royal View Transmission Main project but access to parking may be temporarily limited while construction is underway in the area. Park visitors are asked to obey signage and instructions from safety personnel.

Work on the North End Sanitary Catchment Realignment is expected to be completed in fall 2025. The project is designed to manage the needs of the North End as it grows by redirecting sanitary flows.

The Royal View Transmission Main is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

Residents are encouraged to plan their commutes ahead of time by visiting kelowna.ca/roadreport to get an updated view of traffic impacts.