Kelowna Special Olympics athlete Kassidy Rutledge wins national powerlifting title

Kelowna’s Kassidy Rutledge, a Special Olympics athlete with Down syndrome, made an impressive mark at the 2025 Canadian Powerlifting Union Championships in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, on Feb. 24.

Rutledge claimed the National Championship title in the 63 kg category and completed a perfect 9-for-9 performance, setting personal bests in every lift.

Rutledge performed the squat, bench press, and deadlift.

Her dad, Leo Rutledge, and coach Shauna Hammer were cheering her on through training and during the competition.

"I was nervous at the start when I lifted, but then during the day, I was excited and pumped, and I did really well," she said.

The 25-year-old's heaviest lift was the deadlift at a successful 197 pounds.

Hammer, says Rutledge has put in a lot of dedication.

"To see the way Kassidy has just taken such a shine to the process... because training isn't always fun. She is dedicated, she shows up, and to see that payoff on the big stage was really cool," she said.

The decorated powerlifter developed a passion for the sport during the start of the pandemic.

"I have a gym in our basement at home, so she continued to train there through COVID, and she is really into being in shape and being strong," said Rutledge's father, Leo.

Up next, Kassidy has been asked to compete at the World Games in Romania.

The Kelowna resident says she hopes to inspire others that anything is possible with a little work.

"Keep training at your local gym, eat healthy, and just be you," she said.