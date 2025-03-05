Kelowna considers pre-zoning areas near transit corridors up to six-storeys

Photo: City of Kelowna

A pilot project that would see certain properties pre-zoned for development up to six-storeys along transit corridors elicited plenty of debate, and opinions, among Kelowna councillors Monday afternoon.

The project is part of the city’s commitment to implementing seven initiatives as part of the $31.5 million Housing Accelerator Fund grant it received from Ottawa more than a year ago.

Staff have identified sections of a few transit supportive corridors in order to analyze land use and transportation options and explore pre-zoning in those areas.

“There are many challenges with providing more housing without transit in place or having a higher order transit without the housing density to support it,” said planner Ahmed Mustafa.

“It’s like the chicken and the egg.”

Coun. Ron Cannan, as he is on several development-related topics, was the lone dissenting voice around the table.

By blanket pre-zoning these areas to six storeys, Canaan says council has relinquished the right to suggest smaller heights or townhouses.

“You keep saying it is going to help provide certainty to the community, however the community, all they know is they are going to have up to six storeys on all these corridors,” said Cannan.

“If somebody has a property zoned up to six storeys they are not going to come along and say we want to down zone it.

“There is a developer that has already bought 12 properties along one of these corridors and we are pre-zoning the land and doing the work for the developer.”

Cannan says he doesn’t see the benefit to the community in pre-zoning properties.

“I think it’s pre-mature at this time. I would rather see more of our infrastructure in place and better positioned to handle this growth rather than continue to grow at this pace.”

With a larger bus yard about five years away, Cannan argued the timing is wrong to look at improving transit when the city doesn’t have the capacity to add more buses.

Coun. Rick Webber, who voted in favour of advancing the plan, did find the timing a bit curious.

“The idea of calling it a transit supported corridor in a community that isn’t transit oriented doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Webber.

Speaking to the transit issue, infrastructure manager Mac Logan said the city is working with BC Transit to expand the existing yard and allowing BC Transit to use a portion of the city yard to expand the fleet and introduce battery electric buses.

“In the longer term, we are advocating to Victoria and to some extent Ottawa to get the long-term transit funding,” said Logan.

“While we don’t have any guarantees in place at this point I can assure you it is something we are talking about on a weekly basis.”

Acting mayor Luke Stack reminded council this is a pilot project in a small portion of the city’s transit corridors.

“These are a small section of a couple of key nodes,” said Stack.

“It gives us an opportunity to try this to see what pre-zoning looks like and what the impact could be through the guidelines we put around it.

“It gives us an opportunity to experiment.”

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge called the pilot project an evolution of infill to build transit corridors in a more sensitive way that the community can engage in.

And, he reminded council planning takes time.

“As much as we would like to see everything match up perfectly where we have infrastructure, the bus service and the housing built at the exact same time, that’s not the way the world works,” said Wooldridge.

“I think we would all like to wave a magic wand and have that bus yard built yesterday but the fact of the matter is we need ridership in order for it to be funded.”

Staff will now go to the public for feedback before coming back to council in a few months.

A final policy is expected to be brought back for council consideration in the fall.