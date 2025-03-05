Businesses encouraged to share tariff impacts with Central Okanagan group

Photo: Castanet webcam

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission is taking steps to help local businesses that could be impacted by the new U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports.

The COEDC says it is fast-tracking some of the actions of the recently released Roadmap to Resiliency: COEDC Strategy 2025 to 2030. It’s also investigating ways to help businesses bring their supply chain closer to home by finding local suppliers and experts.

“When talking with our local businesses, we know that the biggest concern right now is uncertainty. Businesses need clarity to effectively plan and respond,” says Krista Mallory, manager of the COEDC.

“Our goal at the COEDC is to provide that clarity and support to help businesses navigate these challenging times. We encourage businesses to reach out to us for support and to share information about the impacts they are experiencing.”

The commission points out that the Central Okanagan economy has proven resilient and adaptable in recent years. It also says the region is somewhat less exposed to tariff impacts than others because it is diversified and not heavily reliant on one industry. However, the COEDC also acknowledges the region still relies heavily on trade with the United States.

Along with fast-tracking some of the actions in the Roadmap to Resiliency, the organization will be setting up industry round tables and panel presentations next month with the likes of Export Canada and local industry representatives.

The COEDC reminds residents that everyone has a role to play in supporting the local economy.

“I want to urge everyone to think local-first when making purchasing decisions. Your support helps sustain our local businesses and keeps our community strong,” says Mallory.