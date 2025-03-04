Kelowna neighbourhood dealing with aggressive coyotes

Photo: Unsplash

Residents of the neighbourhood between the Landmark Centre and Capri Mall should keep an eye on their pets due to coyote activity in the area.

Two instances of aggressive coyotes have been reported in as many days in the Inkar Road area.

In both cases, the coyotes went after dogs in back yards before being chased off by owners.

“It's unfortunate you can't even go in your backyard without having to watch out for these guys,” said a caller to the Castanet newsroom on Tuesday.

It is thought that there may be a coyote den in the area.

The residents alerted the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Coyotes generally breed in B.C. between early February and mid-March and are most aggressive at that time.

“While human attacks are rare, they can occur especially if coyotes become comfortable around humans and have received a food reward either through direct or indirect feeding,” said WildSafeBC.

Coyote encounters that are aggressive in nature or show a lack of fear of people and pets should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.