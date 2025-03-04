Kelowna Curling Club mystery: Who made the ‘68 Brier rug? 

Cindy White

A lot of awards and photos adorn the walls of the Kelowna Curling Club but probably one of the most coveted and mysterious items is a large rug that hangs on the back wall above sheet 11.

“I found it, actually, buried in some boxes. It was kind of rolled up and dirty,” recounts club general manager Jock Tyre.

“So I decided – I think it was our 75th anniversary – it needed to be cleaned up and ready to go. We had it cleaned, it was hand cleaned and then we put it on a backboard and we’ve hung it here as a representation of all the things that this club has hosted and the city has hosted.

“It’s kind of cool to have it here and people look at it and don’t realize it’s a carpet. Somebody went through a lot of work and pain to make a beautiful rug which is actually the size of a set of curling rings,” said Tyre.

There are only a few long-time curlers still at the club who remember the last time Kelowna hosted the national men’s curling championship. One of them is Bob Harris, who was 26 in 1968.

“Ron Northcott’s team (Alberta) won the Brier. He had Jimmy Shields playing third and Bernie Sparkes at second and Fred Storey at lead,” Harris recalls.

“And the B.C. team, the third on the B.C team, Jack Tucker, grew up in Kelowna.”

Harris’s father was the manager of the Kelowna Curling Club, which was located between Memorial Arena and City Hall back in 1968 before moving to its current location on Recreation Avenue in 1978.

“He was also in charge of ice making at the curling club and actually was a little big putout when they didn’t ask him to help with the ice at the Brier,” Harris noted.

The ‘68 event was held at Memorial Arena. Harris says that while the ice started out good, it began to deteriorate due to a combination of TV lights, warm weather and someone leaving a door open.

“Pee Wee Pickering, one of the top curlers in the country at the time, was throwing a takeout and he hogged it.”

The game was also very different back then.

“There was no pre-game practice. There was no clipping of the ice, so the ice was a lot heavier even when it was good. Of course, people were using corn brooms instead of push brooms.

“It was a different style of game. More hitting, less finesse,” said Harris, who points out that the ice this week is so “true” that curlers know exactly where to put the broom to make some spectacular shots.

The 2025 Montana’s Brier continues through Sunday at Prospera Place. Hosting the event is expected to inject an estimated $18 million into the local economy.