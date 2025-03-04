Large RCMP response in East Kelowna

Cindy White

UPDATE: 1:27 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP said officers responded to a report of an individual in crisis in the 3300 block of Neid Road this afternoon and proceeded with caution.



RCMP said the incident was quickly diffused and one person was taken into custody.



ORIGINAL: 1:19 p.m.

An RCMP investigation blocked traffic in East Kelowna this afternoon.

A Castanet reader said they saw more than a dozen police vehicles in the vicinity of McCullough Road and Neid Road around 12:30 p.m.

“There were 17 that I counted,” said JC.

The witness said an officer said that one person was taken into custody.

Some RCMP cruisers left the scene shortly before 1 p.m.

Castanet has requested more information from the RCMP.