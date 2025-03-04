FortisBC approved for LNG storage facility in Kelowna

Photo: FortisBC Artist rendering of Spall Road site

FortisBC hopes to have a new energy project ready to meet energy needs in the Okanagan in time for the 2026-2027 winter season.

The power utility has received approval from the BC Utilities Commission for the Okanagan Capacity Mitigation Project which is expected to meet future energy demands on the coldest days of the year in the Okanagan.

The project includes construction of a small-scale liquefied natural gas storage and send-out facility next to an existing natural gas station along Spall Road.

The property is zoned industrial and owned by FortisBC.

According to a news release, construction will begin in 2026 and will happen in two phases.

Phase 1 will support the first winter by incorporating one mobile tank and three portable LNG tankers while the second phase, to begin in 2027 will include six prefabricated storage tanks permanently installed to increase storage capacity consistent with demand growth.

Fortis says LNG will not be produced in Kelowna but will be transported annually from the company's Tilbury facility in Delta.