Kelowna Hockey Fest returns this summer

Photo: GSL Group

Kelowna and the Okanagan hockey community can celebrate the return of Kelowna Hockey Fest this summer.

On August 23, the family-friendly, free, outdoor event kicks off at 1 p.m. outside Prospera Place. At 5 p.m. the puck drops for the Kelowna Hockey Fest Pro Game.

Tickets are $12 for children under 12 and $22 to $33 for adults.

The event is coming back after its successful first year.

"Last year, we were blown away by the incredible support from our local community," says Mark Fitzgerald, Co-Owner of Kelowna High Performance. “From sponsors and business partners to players, families and fans, the pride and passion for hockey were undeniable.”

The Pro Game includes a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and chuck-a-puck with proceeds towards the YMCA of Southern Interior of BC.

This year's lineup includes Stanley Cup champions Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith, Hall of Famer Shea Weber, and the NHL’s first female coach, Jessica Campbell.

"I am excited to return to the great sports community of Kelowna where my coaching career began and join the KHP team for another great event," Campbell said.

Brayden Schenn (St. Louis Blues), Tyler Myers (Vancouver Canucks), Ethan Bear (Washington Capitals), Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) and Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights) will also take part

Activities will include a kids zone, street hockey, music, custom hockey cards, local food trucks, merch tents and more.