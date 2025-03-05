On the Street: Kelowna residents react to Trump's trade war

Nicole Matthews

Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canadian goods officially took effect on Tuesday, marking the start of a trade war between the two nations.

The tariffs, which include a 25% tax on most Canadian exports and a 10% tax on Canadian energy, are expected to disrupt trade and raise prices for consumers in both countries.

In retaliation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would impose its own 25% tariffs on select American goods.

Local reactions to the tariffs are strong.

"I think Donald Trump is an idiot. I can't believe he's willing to sacrifice the livelihood of his own people and Canadians," one resident said.

"It's not good. You’ve got a guy running both economies into the ground. Starting a trade war with an ally is only going to make things more expensive for everyone," another resident added.

Mark Spurgeon, owner of Urban Distilleries, says there's still a lot of uncertainty for his business.

''It's never good. We get a lot of imports from the U.S... largely packaging, some ingredients so there will be an impact we don't know what it will be," he said.

As the first act of retaliation, liquor from U.S. Republican states has been removed from store shelves in British Columbia, as promised by Premier David Eby.

The BC Liquor Store on Dilworth Drive confirmed with Castanet they have begun pulling liquor off the shelves.

One resident says she will only be buying local and Canadian items.

''I was looking specifically for Canadian and I found it and I just came from a grocery store doing the same thing. Who could be happy this just outrageous," she said.

-With files form The Canadian Press