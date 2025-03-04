Kelowna closet cleanout event will support charity

Photo: the Great Closet Cleanout

Spring brings more than sunny weather, with the Ladies Spring Closet Cleanout returning this month.

The event March 16, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse will offer more than 40 tables of gently-used women’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

It's an opportunity to update your closet also contributes to a worthy cause, giving back to local charities.

A portion of proceeds go to The Bridge Youth and Family Services, supporting the Beyond the Blues Program, which works preventatively to help families in the community, like new parents and their infants, who are struggling in their role.

VIP tickets are available that will give you access to a pre-shop starting at 11 a.m.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting local charities with our Closet Cleanout events” said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, event producer.

“This spring, we are excited to support The Bridge Beyond the Blues program with a portion of the proceeds, their work continues to make a positive impact in our community. And all donated leftover clothing will go to Mamas for Mamas. ”

More details can be found here.