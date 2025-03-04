Kelowna to build roads, parks, bridges and more

Photo: Contributed FILE- City of Kelowna is embarking on more than 100 infrastructure projects this year.

Around $150 million worth of Kelowna infrastructure projects are on the books.

This year the city plans to this year complete 133 projects including, 52 transportation projects, 23 park projects, 38 utilities projects and 20 protection projects.

“Many of the projects identified for construction this year focus on renewing existing infrastructure and making targeted investments to keep Kelowna running smoothly and safely while accommodating population growth," Brian Beach, infrastructure delivery manager, said in a press release.

“Our goal is to keep citizens safe and healthy by enhancing services. At the same time, we are creating opportunities for economic development by providing the necessary infrastructure support for businesses to thrive."

City staff said Kelowna is growing faster than projections anticipated, and the increase in housing construction has meant more funding is available for various infrastructure projects.?

Some notable projects that are set to start this year include: