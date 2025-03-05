Maple Blues hall of fame inductee Sue Foley to play Kelowna

Photo: Salmon Arm Folk Music Society Sue Foley

A Grammy-nominated Canadian blues guitarist and singer will make a stop in Kelowna later this month.

Sue Foley was nominated for a 2025 Grammy for Best Blues Album, was inducted into the Maple Blues Hall of Fame and is nominated for a 2025 JUNO Award for Blues Album of the Year for her latest album One Guitar Woman.

The album spent 14 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Roots Music Canada Album Charts, with all 12 songs making the Top 20, and a Top 5 debut on Billboard’s Blues Chart.

The album is a tribute to women pioneers of guitar like Elizabeth Cotten, Memphis Minnie, Maybelle Carter, who paved the way for generations to come.

“They were massively talented, and they all possessed courage and vision which transformed both their cultures and the story of the guitar,” she writes in her liner notes.

Foley has released thirteen albums and won many awards, including the Blues Music Award for Traditional Female Artist of the Year, which she has won three consecutive times.

She has been selling out shows across North America and will be performing at Kelowna's Metro Hub on Wednesday, March 12.