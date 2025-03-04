Kelowna council pan tenant protection plan as lacking substance

Photo: Gravity Architecture Badke Road development

Kelowna city council has asked staff to come back with a tenant relocation plan with a bit more meat on the bone.

Council panned the plan staff presented as being too vague, lacking structure and definitive guidelines.

Late in 2024 council asked staff to bring back a plan that would require a modest set of guidelines for developers looking to redevelop existing housing units and therefore displace residents.

What they got was what housing planning manager James Moore described as a “relatively light touch,” requiring developers to submit a tenant protection plan. However, there were no specifics as to what that plan would have to contain.

“Each applicant would be provided with examples of best practices to serve as a guide when creating their plan including a list of measures they could include,” said Moore.

“The staff recommendation represents a relatively light touch, a flexible approach to tenant protection in an attempt to balance support for tenants with a healthy flow of new rental development.”

Council was expecting more.

“Wouldn’t it be better for us to have a structured plan?" asked Coun. Maxine DeHart.

“Something that all developers would know so every developer doesn’t come in with something different.”

Acting mayor Luke Stack suggested developers would prefer to know the rules going in so they can make an informed decision.

They don’t want it left open to interpretation.

“I would have expected staff to come forward with something that is quite clear so developers have the certainty to come forward or not, whereas I could see in the proposed policy if something comes forward, council can very easily reject it and say no,” said Stack.

“I think it introduces some uncertainty.”

Council did point to two development applications from Kerr Properties. One on Mills Road in which council voted to defer rezoning because they were not satisfied with what was being proposed.

The other on Badke Road included items over and above the provincial requirements that council felt was reasonable.

It included an early return of the damage deposit, four months notice to residents, three months rent compensation, a moving allowance, weekly listings and help from a relocation coordinator.

“It wasn’t extensive but this was one that council accepted as a reasonable proposal,” added Stack.

“From my perspective, that is something I was kind of expecting today.”

Council voted unanimously to accept the report but asked staff to come back with further information on terms for a tenant relocation plan and implementation strategy.