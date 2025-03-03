Kelowna council restricting access to purchasing deterrent sprays

Photo: pixabay

Kelowna city council has given first three readings to a bylaw which will restrict the sale of deterrent spray such as bear spray.

The bylaw, once enacted, will restrict the sale of such products to anyone under the age of 18.

It will also require retailers to keep deterrent spray inaccessible to the public, keep a record of all transactions for three years including the serial number and the name and address of the purchaser.

Community safety services manager Kevin Duggan told council the bylaw is being brought forward due to a dramatic increase in the number of police files involving deterrent spray and a rise in the number of incidents involving youth.

Along with the records, Duggan says retailers will be required to produce those to bylaw or RCMP officers upon request for the purpose of an investigation.

“This provides a starting point so we can track back to the point of sale where that particular item was purchased, and by whom,” said Duggan.

While the city will begin with an education campaign for all retailers selling the products, fines up to $500 can be imposed for non-compliance to the bylaw.

Duggan says while the product is legal within Canada, some jurisdictions have introduced some restrictions.

The Province of Saskatchewan last year enacted laws that make it illegal to carry the product within urban public spaces such as shopping malls, theatres and city parks.

Duggan says after Chilliwack enacted bylaws restricting the sale, they saw a 49 per cent reduction in police files involving deterrent spray.

“That is an aspirational goal.”