With tariffs upon us, Kelowna councillor a says they could be short lived

Photo: Contributed Ron Cannan

Kelowna city councillor Ron Cannan feels the trade war between Canada and the United States could be short lived.

Cannan, who spent about a decade on the international trade committee during his time as a Member of Parliament, told his colleagues Monday there is no movement afoot in the United States for the tariff initiative being waged by President Donald Trump.

He made the comments during an update on the city’s response to the trade war being waged between Canada and the U.S.

“I was on the international trade committee for almost 10 years and we are the two most integrated economies in the world,” said Cannan.

“Americans are going to be paying for this as well.”

Canaan said he expects some infighting as the impact of the tariffs is felt.

“I think this will be short lived,” he said.

City finance director Joe Sass reminded council the situation between the two countries remains fluid but adds the impacts likely won’t be felt immediately.

That said, Sass told council the city’s critical incident response team has been meeting on a regular basis to identify potential risks and develop mitigations as they are identified.

“This is front and centre for our finance team, for our procurement team and our risk management team and others, and we will continue to monitor the situation,” said Sass.

Sass did also remind council that more than 99 per cent of the city’s suppliers are Canadian.

“However, there is some second layer risk.

“Some of our direct Canadian proponents may have some exposure to American products but that is something we’ll work through in time.”

He says there are some measures the city has already taken such as holding more U.S. dollars than normal given the size of the city’s capital plan knowing the potential risk coming down the pipe.