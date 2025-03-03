Atheists, Advocacy Canada press Kelowna to scrap blanket tax break for religious organizations

Photo: Pixabay stock photo

The City of Kelowna is being called upon to stop giving blanket property tax exemptions to religious organizations.

The Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics, Humanists Association (KASHA) and Advocacy Canada are challenging exemptions, especially for event halls and other facilities not used directly for worship.

“It’s just a concern around rising cost on the city and taxpayer burden and the city potentially missing out on revenue they might able to be collecting,” says Wilbur Turner, president of Advocacy Canada.

“The other part of it is that these organizations themselves, their places of worship are exempt, but they don’t necessarily need to exempt all of the property that’s held by the organizations.”

KASHA and Advocacy Canada say under Kelowna’s Permissive Tax Exemption Policy 327, the city is allowing religious organizations to avoid paying property taxes on multi-million dollar properties, some of which generate considerable revenue.

Turner also contends that, in some cases, the exemptions don’t align with the city’s values around inclusion.

“In looking at all of the organizations, some of them are exclusive to their own members and they exclude other members of the public based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or whether they are believers or not.

"We think this is something that the taxpayers should be aware of and the city should be addressing to ensure that the approvals line up with the city’s values,” he points out.

KASHA and Advocacy Canada argue that religious organizations should have to demonstrate clear public benefit to qualify for a tax exemption. Turner says ways to do that would be to offer space for subsidized daycare or allow non-profits to use venues and meeting spaces for free.

“As Kelowna taxpayers grapple with rising costs and increasing user fees, we must ask: should public funds continue to fully subsidize organizations that provide overlapping services?" said Nina George, lead researcher at KASHA.

“The vast majority of Kelowna’s religious organizations are Christian. Why are taxpayers funding duplicative, multi-million-dollar properties that are often underutilized and inaccessible to secular individuals—while some direct their savings toward political causes outside of Kelowna."

George says the campaign is not an attack on spirituality but an invitation for the organizations to align with shared societal values and contribute more equitably.

Castanet asked Kelowna city councillor Ron Cannan, who has shared his Christian views publicly many times, about the push to scrap the blanket tax exemptions.

“The question is what value do churches provide for the community? That would ultimately be the question to the community.

“I say the churches provide a value to our community from a social benefit that outweighs the economic tax relief that they receive,” said Cannan.

Advocacy Canada and KASHA will be hosting a public presentation on the issue at the Kelowna Downtown Library (1380 Ellis Street) on Sunday, March 9 from 1-3 p.m. They will also give a Zoom presentation on Wednesday, March 12 from 7-8 p.m. Register here.