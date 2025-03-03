UBCO Indigenous art collection grows with donation from Milton and Della McClaren

Photo: UBC Okanagan Gallery Thunderbird (circa 1960) by Chief Henry Speck.

The Indigenous art collection at UBC Okanagan Gallery is growing.

Sixteen new artworks are joining the Public Art Collection, thanks to a donation from environmental educator Milton McClaren and his late wife, Della McClaren, who worked as a teacher in Kelowna for many years. The couple were dedicated collectors who sought to strengthen the representation of Indigenous art at UBCO.

“On behalf of UBC Okanagan Gallery, I would like to extend our gratitude to Governor General award winner Milton McClaren and the late Della McClaren for their generosity,” says gallery director Tania Willard.

The 16 works include carving and silkscreen prints spanning over half a century. The seven Indigenous artists include:

Art Thompson (Nuu-chah-nulth Nation)

Chief Henry Speck (Tlawit’sis, Kwakwak’awakw Nation)

Dempsey Bob (Tahltan and Tlingit First Nations)

Jim Johnny (Kwakwaka’wakw and Coast Salish)

Lyle Wilson (Haisla Nation)

Joe Wilson (Coast Salish Nation)

Robert Davidson (Haida and Tlingit descent)

“The addition of these works is vital in increasing the representation of Indigenous artists within our collection,” says Willard. “This acquisition has nearly doubled the number of Indigenous artworks in our holdings and spans over 50 years of creative expression, from the 1960s to as recently as 2009.”

The public art collection at UBC Okanagan includes over 800 pieces that can be seen in public buildings and outdoor spaces on campus.

The McClaren donation artworks will be displayed at UBC Okanagan Galley, including at its forthcoming downtown Kelowna location.

More details can be found here.