Kelowna modular home company expands with purchase of Lake Country business

A Kelowna modular housing company got bigger on Monday with the acquisition of a Lake Country competitor.

Built Prefab, whose headquarters are on Kelowna’s Doyle Avenue, has purchased Lake Country Modular. Both companies will maintain their existing brands.

“We’re thrilled about this opportunity to expand our range of products and contribute positively to addressing B.C.’s housing crisis,” Built Prefab CEO James Rosowsky said in a press release. “The integration of Lake Country Modular into our group will streamline project timelines, enhance efficiency, and reinforce our shared commitment to sustainable, high-quality construction.”

Built Prefab specializes in mid- to high-end modern modular homes, while Lake Country Modular focuses on attainable, high-quality manufactured, modular, multi-family and First Nations housing.

“Susan and I couldn't be more excited to pass the torch to Built Prefab,” said Jim Gardner, former owner of Lake Country Modular. “Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision, and we’re confident they’ll continue our legacy of exceptional service.”