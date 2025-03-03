The Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival runs Saturday

Photo: Contributed

The Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival takes place this weekend.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Country Community Complex, organizers are presenting a day of magic, gym games, vendors and other fun.

“This year’s feature will be Magician Leif David in the Creekside Theatre for shows at 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm,” said Cultural Development Coordinator Ryan Donn.

“Kids always enjoy the bouncy castle, and the gym games like four corner soccer and tae kwon do, as well as face painting and henna are activities for all ages. And no one will want to miss the chance to learn about fascinating reptiles with the Little Reptile Queen introducing snakes, lizards and more!”

The GESS Drama Department is participating in the Festival this year by offering a sneak peak of their theatre production at 11 a.m. in Creekside Theatre.

”Venture Commercial is thrilled to be the title sponsor for this year‘s Lake Country Children’s Festival,” said Chris Wills, Managing Partner-Venture Commercial, a division of Venture Realty Corp.

"Our brokerage is proud to represent several incredible commercial properties in this wonderful community and giving back is at the core of what we do."

Admission to the Children’s Festival is by donation with all donations going towards sustaining the event. Suggested donation for Admission is: $5/Child, $10 Adult, $20/Family.