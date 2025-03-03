Two Kelowna groups win inaugural Rock the Lake Battle of the Bands

Photo: Contributed CrushXO was one of the winners of the 2025 Rock the Lake Battle of the Bands at Red Bird Brewing in Kelowna.

Not one, but two local bands have won the chance to take to the stage during Rock The Lake in July.

CrushXO and Lucky Monkey will be invited to have a paid spot at Rock The Lake after impressing the judges during Battle of the Bands last week at Red Bird Brewing. The two-day competition saw 10 bands from across the region entertain sold-out crowds.

The judges found it challenging to select a single winner, so instead they named two.

"Our first-ever Battle of the Bands blew us away," said Dustin Pakosh, creative director at GSL Sports & Entertainment.

"The energy and atmosphere at Red Bird Brewing was unreal, and the level of talent in the Okanagan’s rock scene is so good! And our team couldn't be more proud to be a part of it. It caused us a problem. We couldn’t pick just one winner. So, we didn’t. We’re stoked to have both CrushXO and Lucky Monkey on board and can’t wait to see them live on the big stage at Rock The Lake."

First-release three-day Festival Passes for Rock the Lake are available now for $169 + fees at rtlkelowna.com. Only a limited number of first-release passes are available before second-release pricing takes effect. The first wave of artists to join the local talent is expected to be announced soon.

Rock the Lake is scheduled for July 11-13, 2025 outside Prospera Place.