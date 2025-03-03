2 Southern Interior businesses get federal funding boost

Photo: Pai Today Minister Sajjan announced $18.3 million in PacifiCan funding for seven British Columbian companies at Surrey City Hall.

Two Southern Interior companies are getting a financial boost to help them scale up.

Kelowna’s Pledge Resource Managers and Salmon Arm’s 4AG Robotics were among seven B.C. companies awarded Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada funding, Minister Harjit S. Sajjan Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister announced Monday.

“British Columbians are known around the world for innovation. Business leaders across the province are transforming industries like agriculture and digital technology,” Sajjan said in a media release.

“PacifiCan is here to support these businesses. The investments announced today will strengthen B.C. companies’ competitiveness and help to ensure long-term prosperity for all British Columbians.”

It should also help with the creation of more jobs, accelerated growth, and bringing made-in-B.C. products to markets around the world.

Salmon Arm-based company 4AG Robotics received $2,500,000 to expand manufacturing, hire more employees, and increase sales globally. Its robots use artificial intelligence to help farmers pick, trim, and package mushrooms, significantly reducing production costs and boosting productivity.

Kelowna’s Pledge Resource Managers received $1,100,000 to bring manufacturing in-house, hire more employees, and meet growing demand for its product around the world.

The company is an Indigenous and woman-owned clean technology company that makes the RainStick Shower. It is the first in North America to filter and recirculate water in real-time, reducing household water use by 80 per cent.

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Funding announced today was provided through PacifiCan’s Business Scale-up and Productivity program and the Jobs and Growth Fund.