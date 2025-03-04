Brier brings big boost of cheer, cash to Kelowna

Photo: Kathy Michaels Robyn Sigurdson from Sunny's Modern Diner on Bernard said they're loving the curling crowd and have offered some specials to show their appreciation.

Joe Wallingham was basking in the sun outside Prospera Place Monday morning, enjoying a coffee in what was shaping up to be a nearly perfect Kelowna day.

“I wish the Brier was here every year,” the Whitehorse team player joked as the mercury reached nearly 13 C.

“You can’t beat this weather — this has been awesome.”

The Brier got underway Friday and Wallingham’s team has been staying at the Delta Grand. He said the access to the event that runs throughout the week just across the street, is uniquely ideal.

He can get to the venue and back in minutes and, better yet, all the restaurants and amenities he could want are just a stone’s throw away.

Sylvan Lake resident Sharon Vardy was similarly pleased with what was on offer in this host city. She was on her way to the Brier, where her husband is an official, and said she’s already enjoyed some of Kelowna's culinary options and expects to try even more as her friends from across the country make their way to the event.

“This is great, I’ll definitely come back,” she said.

Stories of this kind have been common around Kelowna’s downtown this week as curlers from across the country settled in for the weeklong event and the opportunity to explore a new host city.

Kelowna's Visitor Centre said the number of people coming in and out, inquiring about places to explore, has steadily increased in the last few days.

There were 248 visitors through their doors on Thursday. On Friday, when the Brier got underway, they saw 575 visitors and on Saturday that number jumped to 953. It was still early Monday morning when these numbers were gathered, but staff at the waterfront location were already fielding queries.

In turn, local businesses that have been feeling the love of Canada’s curling community are responding in kind.

Julie Chersinoff was adeptly handing a high number of visitors to the Galley-Lakeside Cafe on Monday.

“We’ve been super busy,” she said. “It’s been a great bunch of people from all over Canada and they’re super excited to be here.”

Robyn Sigurdson from Sunny’s Modern Diner on Bernard said they’re loving the curling crowd and have offered some specials to show their appreciation.

“We have created 14 inspired eggs Benedict for each province and territory that’s participating, in the brier,” she said.

They’re also lining up competing bennies every day— Monday was Ontario versus British Columbia.

“We’ve had so much fun,” Sigurdson said. “We’ve met just such amazing fans and we’ve had a whole bunch of the teams in … it’s been wonderful.”

The boost to business was enough that it prompted them to stay open Tuesday and Wednesday, when they’re usually closed.

Chris Hansen, manager of Ellis Market which is owned by Mai and Don Pham, has also seen the boost from the curling bonanza.

They’re offering their customers everything one could want from a grocery store but have also put on breakfast treats and lunchtime smash burgers to accommodate a hungry crowd.

“We’ve seen a lot of people through here and it’s been fantastic,” Hansen said.

“They’re glad that we’re down here and we’re glad to welcome them.”

He said that the store saw an immediate 20 per cent increase in sales as the Brier got underway.

“It was a really good start to spring and we really needed that little boost,” he said.

“The people coming in have been so friendly, and I think that there’s been a divide with people but right now they’re happy to be here and be Canadian.”

While it’s still some time until the full impact of the brier will be known, host committee vice-chair Sasha Carter said earlier in the year it’s expected to inject an estimated $18 million into the local economy.