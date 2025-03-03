Lake Country Art Gallery pledges to replace pride flag 'no matter how many times it disappears'

Photo: Lake Country Art Gallery The Lake Country Art Gallery says it will keep replacing its Pride Flag

The Lake Country Art Gallery says it will continue to replace a pride flag at the front of its building that has repeatedly been stolen.

Curator Wanda Lock says the flag serves as a “symbol of inclusivity and a statement of our commitment to being a welcoming space for all.”

“In today’s climate, where right-wing conservatism is gaining traction not only in Canada and the U.S. but across the globe, it is more important than ever to stand in support of underrepresented voices in our community,” Lock said in a news release.

The flag has gone missing multiple times in the past year.

“At first, I wondered if it had been taken by person(s) on a scavenger hunt, needing a Pride flag to complete their list of found objects. But as this continues to happen, I fear a more troubling reality—that there are those in our community who do not support a message of acceptance and belonging for all,” Lock said.

The curator said the pride flag is more than just a piece of fabric.

“No matter how many times it disappears, we will continue to replace it,” she said.

A new exhibition, Paths that Ghosts Follow, opens at the gallery on March 8 and runs through to April 27.

Made up of work from Daniela Cinel O'Fee and My Name Is Scot, the exhibit "explores existential liminality—the feeling of being caught between presence and absence, between identity and dissolution."

To create her art, O'Fee employs wood bending, obsolete media, decommissioned musical instruments, field recording, extended piano techniques, and graphic scores.

My Name Is Scot is a Vancouver-based artist interested in the material residues, manufactured meanings and emotional by-products of the era.

An opening reception for the exhibit is set for March 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.