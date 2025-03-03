RDCO presents more-inclusive playground proposal for Mission Creek Regional Park

Photo: RDCO A new playground has been proposed for Mission Creek Regional Park.

A new playground design has been proposed for Mission Creek Regional Park, months after community uproar sent the regional district back to the drawing board.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is seeking feedback on a more-inclusive playground to replace the existing wood structure built in 1997.

"We know this playground is an important resource in our community,” said Tamara Oljaca, RDCO manager, capital projects and visitor services.

“We’ve taken community feedback seriously and collaborated with designers, consultants and community advocates to ensure the new playground offers something for everyone.”

The new design is more inclusive than the one previously announced and includes a poured-in-place rubber surface, rather than mulch, along with additional inclusive play elements and equipment.

“Sensory play along with spinning, climbing and interpretive panels will bring children of all ages and abilities into the space,” the RDCO said in a news release.

“Two areas for children two to five and five to 12, provide developmentally appropriate areas and play opportunities. The existing adjacent play areas, including the swings, rope climbing structure and multi-sensory play area, remain unaltered as they meet current safety standards.”

Residents can view the updated design, including an interactive rendering, for the playground and share their thoughts online at yoursay.rdco.com until March 13.

An in-person community open house is being held on Tuesday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the EECO Classroom at 2363A Springfield Road in Mission Creek Regional

The estimated project cost for the playground is $320,000.