Billboard-charting country performer at Red Bird

Photo: Jason Kirkness. February 26, 2025 ? Award winning Canadian Country artist, Jason Kirkness, released his third studio album "What Got Me Here", on November 22, 2024.

A Billboard-charting Canadian country artist will be performing at Red Bird Brewing later this week.

Jason Kirkness will play the Kelowna brewery March 8, and tickets are still available.

Kirkness spent 18 weeks on the Canadian Billboard Top 50, and four on the Billboard Active Indicator Chart in the US with his recent single "Anywhere The Night Goes".

The track spent four weeks on the Billboard New and Active Indicator chart in the U.S. and earned a spot on the Music Row Breakout Artist chart.

Kirkness has shared stages with international Country icons like Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. His music enjoys widespread airplay on Canadian networks including Rogers, Pattison, and SiriusXM, alongside notable appearances on CTV News and features in major publications across Canada.

His latest album “What Got Me Here” offers an 11 track journey that reflects upon the experiences that have shaped him, and the people who’ve stood by his side.

Co-created with longtime collaborator, producer Sean Power, the album is a collection of songs that reflect the moments in Kirkness’ life that led him to where he is today.

“I didn’t know exactly what I was trying to say when I started creating these songs in 2021,” Kirkness said in a media release.

“But I knew I needed to make sense of the past few years.”

The Kelowna show is at 8 p.m. and he will be accompanied by Bran Sanders and Nevaeh Dyson.

Sanders is described as a folk singer and storyteller with a unique voice, quirky stage presence, and high-energy performance style.

His music, inspired by his travels across Canada, blends traditional folk roots with sharp, witty lyricism.



Dyson is considered fearless songwriter who crafts songs with intricate melodies and deeply personal themes.

Having toured the UK and Canada since she was 17, her music tackles grief, mental health, and feminism, always with a balance of humour and relatability.