Pedestrian killed in collision that closed Highway 97 near Lake Country

Photo: Contributed The incident happened at 11:05 p.m. March 2.

UPDATE: 3:23 p.m.

A pedestrian was killed along Highway 97 between Pelmewash Parkway and Wall Road late Sunday night.

Lake Country RCMP responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene while the injured pedestrian was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital. Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries.

“This portion of highway was closed temporarily to allow for an RCMP collision analyst to attend and collect the necessary data,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer. “The highway has since reopened and we thank the public for their patience.”



Any members of the public who witnessed the collision or who have dash camera footage of the incident and who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 and reference file number 2025-11063.

ORIGINAL: 5:54 a.m.

A late Sunday night crash that closed Highway 97 in both directions between Pelmewash Parkway and Crystal Waters Road has been cleared.

According to Drive BC the road closed close to midnight and re-opened just around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Currently, however, commuters are reporting that traffic has backed up and it may take extra time to get through the three kilometre stretch of highway.

Witnesses to the crash said that the incident happened not long after 11 p.m. Sunday and it immediately blocked both south-bound lanes.

Roughly a dozen emergency vehicles attended.

RCMP have been contacted for more information.