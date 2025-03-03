Crash closes Highway 97 near Lake Country

Photo: Contributed The incident happened at 11:05 p.m. March 2.

A late Sunday night crash that closed Highway 97 in both directions between Pelmewash Parkway and Crystal Waters Road has been cleared.

According to Drive BC the road closed close to midnight and re-opened just around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Currently, however, commuters are reporting that traffic has backed up and it may take extra time to get through the three kilometre stretch of highway.

Witnesses to the crash said that the incident happened not long after 11 p.m. Sunday and it immediately blocked both south-bound lanes.

Roughly a dozen emergency vehicles attended.

RCMP have been contacted for more information.