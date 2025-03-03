Replica gun, pepper spray seized, teens arrested in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Police made arrests and seized what appeared to be a handgun during an incident on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on Saturday night.

A gun seized by Kelowna RCMP in downtown Kelowna Saturday night turned out to be a replica firearm.

Police were called to a restaurant in the 200 block of Bernard Avenue at approximately 7:45 p.m. on February 28, after receiving a report of a group of young women in possession of a firearm.

Both uniformed and plain clothes officers responded and took six teenage girls into custody.

Officers seized a replica handgun, a prohibited weapon, pepper spray and alcohol. Investigators confirmed that the weapons were not used at the scene and all of the teens were later released to their respective parents and guardians.



“Provided these are all youth females, no identities or further details of the incident will be disclosed,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier, media relations officer with Kelowna RCMP. “That being said, the Kelowna RCMP has made it very clear we have zero tolerance for this type of behaviour amongst our youth population, especially incidents including weapons.

“We will be recommending criminal charges for more than one of these youth females, however most importantly ensuring they and their families are all receiving the necessary support services needed to assist them in making better decisions,” added Cpl. Gauthier.

Kelowna RCMP made a dramatic arrest on Bernard Avenue over the weekend.

Christopher Bocskei was having dinner at Earls on Saturday night when he witnessed what he says was a police "takedown".

He saw police take a group of young people, including what appeared to be teenage girls into custody.

He says during the investigation, officers seized what appeared to be a handgun.

Bocskei said it was about 7:30 p.m. when he saw six girls near the corner of Bernard Ave. and Water Street. He saw four of them cross the road, stopping traffic. Then two other girls, one who he says had a gun, crossed behind the other four, entering the ground floor of the building.

He didn’t see what happened next but later saw police taking some of the young women into custody. One of the photos he shared showed a gun sitting on the hood of an RCMP cruiser.

Castanet has contacted the Kelowna RCMP to request more details on the incident.